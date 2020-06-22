UK Weather Forecast: All but northwest turning sunnier and hotter towards midweek.

Today: Northern Ireland and Scotland will be windy with some rain at times, especially for hilly western areas later. Some of this damp, breezy weather brushes northwestern parts of both England and Wales but elsewhere mainly sunny and warm.

Tonight: Northwestern parts will be largely cloudy and mild, with occasional rain or drizzle, while much of the south and east remains mostly clear. Perhaps a little chilly by dawn.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy with occasional rain, perhaps heavy, for northern areas where temperatures will be lower. England and Wales, away from western and northern fringes, should be sunny and very warm.