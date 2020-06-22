UK Weather Forecast: Heatwave forecast from midweek

Tonight: Northwestern parts will be largely cloudy and mild, with occasional rain or drizzle, while much of the south and east remains mostly clear. Perhaps a little chilly by dawn.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy with occasional rain, perhaps heavy, for northern areas where temperatures will be lower. England and Wales, away from western and northern fringes, should be sunny and very warm. Highs of 29C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Cloud and outbreaks of rain for northwest at times. Elsewhere, dry, sunny and becoming hot inland. Increasing risk of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.