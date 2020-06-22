- ITV Report
What the papers say – June 22
The front pages are largely concerned with what authorities knew about the man alleged to have killed three people in Forbury Gardens prior to Saturday’s attack.
The i reports the suspect had been under surveillance prior to the incident, while the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror say he was on the “radar” of intelligence services.
The Guardian also reports the man was on MI5’s “radar” and The Times says he told the agency he had “fought for and against Isis and was assessed as having mental health issues”.
The Libyan man accused of the fatal assaults was investigated over “links with Middle East jihadis”, according to The Independent which cites security sources.
Surveillance of the suspect prior to the attack also leads the Daily Express, which along with Metro notes one of the victims was a “kind and inspiring” school teacher.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “poised to cut spending after summer of stimulus” in his Autumn budget, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star pays tribute to frontline health workers as it reports on three “NHS angels” leading Britons in a “run to the sun” as Spain reopens for tourists.