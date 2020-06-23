- ITV Report
Boris Johnson to set out further details on coronavirus lockdown easing in England at final press briefing
Prime minister Boris Johnson will set out a more detailed picture of how England will move further out of lockdown at what is believed to be the final regular government daily coronavirus briefing.
Earlier, the prime minister announced pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be able to reopen from July 4, providing they adhere to Covid-secure guidelines.
In an attempt help the hospitality industry's reopening, the safe social distance will become “one metre plus”.
Under the changes, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be permitted – including the possibility of staying overnight in homes, hotels or B&Bs – but social distancing will need to be maintained.
Where the two-metre rule cannot be applied it will be replaced with a “one metre-plus” measure, with the protection offered by the physical distance enhanced by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises.
Mr Johnson, who has always insisted his government has "followed the science" will be supported by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.
Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a decision on whether to ease the two-metre rule in England will be for ministers rather than the government’s scientific advisers.
Sir Patrick has previously said the two-metre restriction was “not a scientific rule” but a "risk-based assessment".
Addressing MPs in the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Johnson warned thel measures will be "under constant review" and the government "will not hesitate to apply the handbrake, or reverse measures, should the virus begin to run out of control".
The daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference is to be scrapped in favour of ad hoc briefings, the Government has announced.
Briefings will instead take place to “coincide with significant announcements”, according to a Government spokesman.
A Government spokesman said on Tuesday: “From today, the press conferences will no longer be daily.
“We’ll continue to hold press conferences to coincide with significant announcements, including with the Prime Minister.
“We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides on gov.uk every week day.”