Boris Johnson to set out further details on coronavirus lockdown easing in England at final press briefing

Prime minister Boris Johnson will set out a more detailed picture of how England will move further out of lockdown at what is believed to be the final regular government daily coronavirus briefing. Earlier, the prime minister announced pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be able to reopen from July 4, providing they adhere to Covid-secure guidelines. In an attempt help the hospitality industry's reopening, the safe social distance will become “one metre plus”.

People browsing at a book stall on the South Bank in London. Credit: PA

Under the changes, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be permitted – including the possibility of staying overnight in homes, hotels or B&Bs – but social distancing will need to be maintained. Where the two-metre rule cannot be applied it will be replaced with a “one metre-plus” measure, with the protection offered by the physical distance enhanced by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises. Mr Johnson, who has always insisted his government has "followed the science" will be supported by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.