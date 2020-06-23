Britain braced for heatwave as temperatures climb into mid-30s

The country is braced for a June heatwave as temperatures are set to climb into the mid-30s this week.

The hottest day of the year could be recorded several times over as the mercury climbs towards 34 degrees in the south of the UK by Thursday.

However, the record for the hottest June day ever looks set to remain in tact, as temperatures will not quite reach the 35.6c seen in 1976.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said: “We’ve got high pressure to the South East of the UK over the next few days which is going to be drawing our air up from the continent”, and the warmer climates of France and Spain.

Tuesday’s top temperature is expected to be around 29c in the South Wast of England, with other areas quite widely getting into the mid 20s, the forecaster said.

The hottest day of the year so far was 28.9 degrees reached last month, and Mr Miall explained: “It’s likely tomorrow will beat that in the South, do it again on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.