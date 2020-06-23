Children needing foster care 'rises 44% during coronavirus pandemic'

The number of children needing foster care has risen by 44% during the coronavirus pandemic, creating a “state of emergency”, a children’s charity said.

Meanwhile, the number of people looking to become foster carers has fallen by almost half over the same period, Barnardo’s added.

There were 2,349 referrals to the charity’s fostering services between March 1 and April 23 this year in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, up from 1,629 in the same period in 2019.

And just 161 people inquired about becoming a foster carer during the two months, down 47% from 302 across the same period in 2019.

The charity says vulnerable children who may have experienced neglect or abuse are now in a state of emergency as they wait to be placed with foster families.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “The coronavirus pandemic has hit vulnerable families the hardest, with many reaching crisis point.