Hair salons under siege as coronavirus lockdown in England relaxes from July 4
The salon phone hardly stopped as I was filming today, the hair stylist told me 1,000 people were already on the waiting list for an appointment.
As government announced today that hairdressers in England can start to reopen from July 4, I took a look at what customers will be returning to.
You can expect many salons to check temperatures of clients; put their staff in personal protective equipment (PPE); impose appointment only restrictions along with a ban on coffee service and waiting room chit-chat.
Many in the industry now want government to issue specific rules on which precautions all hair establishments must implement.
Hair salons want details on what PPE they will need.
There are also calls for urgent clarification for others in the beauty business such as tanning, waxing and spas.
As I was filming today appointments were filling up rapidly - so those eager to end their bad hair days may still have a further wait ahead.
