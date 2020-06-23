Hair salons under siege as coronavirus lockdown in England relaxes from July 4

The salon phone hardly stopped as I was filming today, the hair stylist told me 1,000 people were already on the waiting list for an appointment.

As government announced today that hairdressers in England can start to reopen from July 4, I took a look at what customers will be returning to.

You can expect many salons to check temperatures of clients; put their staff in personal protective equipment (PPE); impose appointment only restrictions along with a ban on coffee service and waiting room chit-chat.