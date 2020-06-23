- ITV Report
Tributes paid to Westminster correspondent Harry Smith
Westminster correspondent Harry Smith has died.
His family confirmed the news on Twitter and said he died suddenly on Friday morning.
In a statement published on the social media platform, they wrote: "Very sadly Harry died suddenly early on Friday morning.
"It's so hard to believe his energy and sense of fun are gone.
"Many of you will have known him for his strong opinions and humour on here.
"He'll be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues."
The political correspondent worked for ITN and was political correspondent for STV.
He began his career in 1969 as editor of local newspaper Forfar Dispatch, before moving to Bristol to work as a reporter for the Western Daily.
Harry also worked as a freelancer for Channel 4 and Al Jazeera.
Former colleagues have paid tribute to the well-respected journalist.
ITV News' Editor Geoff Hill wrote on Twitter: "Desperately sad news. He was an unflappable reporter and a lovely man. He was incredibly generous and supportive when I joined ITN. I’m so sorry for your loss."
Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy also paid tribute.
He wrote: "I’m so sorry to hear this news. He will indeed be sorely missed. Was great to have him part of the C4N family in recent years after so long at ITN/STV. That’s a great picture you have posted of him. My best wishes and condolences."