UK coronavirus death toll rises by 171

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 42,927 after a further 171 reported deaths. The latest update from the Department of Health and Social Care includes Covid-19 deaths that occurred in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community. The government figures do not include all deaths involving coronavirus across the UK - which is thought to have passed 54,000 according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

In the 24-hour period up to 237,142 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 874 positive results, the Department of Health said. The UK has now recorded 306,210 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Tuesday's update comes as the Prime Minister announced further easing of England's lockdown.

Of the latest reported deaths in the UK, 46 occurred in hospitals in England. The latest update from NHS England brings the total number of patients who died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, or where Covid-19 was the direct or underlying cause, to 28,384. The South West was the only region to report no deaths in the latest figures, while London hospitals reported two death.

Scotland has reported a further four deaths in patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 2,476. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the daily coronavirus briefing that a total of 18,182 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland. Ms Sturgeon told the briefing that she would be announcing dates for moving to the next phases of the Scottish Government's route map out of lockdown on Wednesday - earlier than she had initially planned to do so.

Public Health Wales said a further five patients had died after testing positive for Covid-19. The death toll in Wales now stands at 1,483 in total, while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased by 98 to 15,295. In Northern Ireland, 546 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.