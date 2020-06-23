Funeral of Rayshard Brooks held at historic Atlanta church

Rayshard Brooks' coffin carried from the church. Credit: AP

Scores of mourners gathered at a historic Atlanta church for the funeral of a black man whose killing by police at a fast-food restaurant led to protests across the United States against racial injustice. “We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and Black lives specifically,” the Rev Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, said at the private service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father used to preach. She noted ruefully that the killing took place in Atlanta, the “black mecca” and “the city that is supposed to be `too busy to hate'”.

Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller was comforted at the funeral. Credit: AP

But in a powerful echo of her father’s “I Have a Dream” speech, she declared: “Rayshard Brooks’ death will not be in vain because justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.” Rev Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, delivered a powerful speech that urged people to keep marching and to use their vote in this year's presidential election to call for change. “I came here today to announce another march. "I don’t want you to miss it. "Make sure you show up for this march. "It is happening on November 3, 2020, at a voting booth near you,” he said to applause. “It’s a contradiction to march in the streets and not march on the voting booth.”

Rev Dr Bernice King speaking at Rayshard Brooks funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church Credit: AP

Among those at the service were Mr Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller; Stacey Abrams, the former state politician who has been mentioned as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; and Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive who broke fundraising records during an unsuccessful 2017 run for Congress, was also seen. Some mourners wore t-shirts with Mr Brooks’ picture. Nearly everyone wore masks against coronavirus.

Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back twice by police. Credit: Atlanta Police Department via AP

Mr Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back June 12 by Officer Garrett Rolfe after a struggle that erupted when police tried to handcuff him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Family members and friends wear all white Credit: Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP