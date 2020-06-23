No crime committed in ‘White Lives Matter’ banner stunt, say police

Video report by Midlands Reporter Ben Chapman

Police investigating an incident which saw a plane pass over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester carrying the message “White Lives Matter Burnley” have said no crime was committed. Lancashire Police launched an investigation after the plane, believed to have been operated by the firm Air Ads, flew above the Etihad Stadium just after the game between Manchester City and Burnley kicked off on Monday night. On Tuesday, police said no crime had been committed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Russ Procter said: “Today [Tuesday] Lancashire Constabulary has been in liaison with Greater Manchester Police, the Aviation Authority and the Crown Prosecution Service regards the ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown over the Etihad Stadium last night. “After assessing all the information available surrounding this incident we have concluded that there are no criminal offences that have been disclosed at this time. “We will continue to work with our partners at the football club and within the local authority.” On Tuesday, Blackpool Airport, where Air Ads is based, announced that it was suspending banner-towing operations with immediate effect. Stephen Smith, manager of the Blackpool Council-owned airport, said: “Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Council are outraged by this incident. “We stand against racism of any kind and absolutely do not condone the activity. The message was offensive and the action reprehensible. “The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner-flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and his staff take a knee before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium Credit: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA