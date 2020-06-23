Olympian Lady Mary Peters launches lockdown exercise videos for older people

Olympic gold medallist Lady Mary Peters has launched exercise videos for older people who risk serious health problems due to lockdown inactivity. The elderly face increased muscle wastage through staying at home and research shows 40% are worried about the effects of the restrictions on their mental health and physical wellbeing, advocacy organisation Age NI said. Northern Irish octogenarian Lady Mary won the pentathlon at the Munich Games in 1972.

She said: “To me, movement is life; it’s so important as you get older to keep active. “These exercises are nice and gentle, and trust me, they will help you to feel good during this difficult period of lockdown. “Hopefully we can create a little virtual community of what I’m calling my ‘golden oldies’ all doing these daily workouts together.” Move with Mary is a series of five exercise videos, to be released online this week, which caters for every level of capability, ranging from simple seated stretches, to balance, strength and gentle aerobic exercises suited to older people.

Age NI warned that lockdown was storing up the next health crisis for the older population Credit: Joe Giddens/PA