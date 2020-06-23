- ITV Report
-
Pubs, cafes and restaurants to reopen on July 4 as 2m rule becomes ‘1m plus’ in England
The hospitality industry in England will reopen on July 4, the prime minister has announced, and the two metre rule will become “one metre plus”.
In a bid to assist the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes, the safe social distance will be “one metre plus” some form of infection mitigation - for example on public transport it will be one metre plus a face covering.
People should continue to follow the two metre rule where possible, and if they cannot, they must stay a minimum of one metre apart and mitigate the risk of infection.
In a further relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown, from that date people will be able to meet indoors - at home, at the pub or anywhere else permitted to be open - with one other household of any size at a time.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons "our long national hibernation is beginning to come to and end and life is returning," but he warned "it will be all too easy for that frost to return".
Meeting households will not need to be exclusive and overnight stays will be permitted - meaning, for example, one set of grandparents could stay over one night, and another set the next - though social distancing must still be observed.
Two households will be able to meet indoors in any setting, the prime minister said, for example, two groups could sit together at a restaurant.
“But we are not recommending meetings of multiple households indoors because of the risk of creating greater chains of transmission," Mr Johnson told MPs.
For outdoor meetings, two separate households of any size will be able to meet up and could even go camping together because campsites are also due to reopen.
Other businesses in the hospitality industry due to reopen include places of worship, hotels, caravan sites, libraries community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums, galleries, hair salon, barbers, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, arcades, social clubs, aquariums and zoos.
All businesses reopening must be able to ensure they are Covid-secure.
Theatres and concert halls will be allowed to reopen but fans will be disappointed to learn live performances are not permitted.
There is an issue around singing and the way it can spread infection.
Businesses which will not be allowed to reopen include nightclubs, bowling alleys, spas, nail bars, massage parlours, indoor fitness centres, indoor gyms, sports venues, water parks, swimming pools and exhibition centres.
Mr Johnson said the culture secretary and business secretary would "establish task forces with public health experts and the sectors" to help closed businesses become Covid-secure and reopen.
He said: "We will also work with the arts industry on specific guidance to enable choirs, orchestras and theatres to resume live performances as soon as possible.
“Recreation and sport will be allowed, but indoor facilities including changing rooms and courts will remain closed and people should only play close contact team sports with members of their household."
Full list of businesses opening:
- Hotels, hostels bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses
- Places of Worship
- Libraries
- Community Centres
- Restaurants, Cafes and Workplace Canteens
- Bars
- Pubs
- Cinemas
- Bingo Halls
- Theatres and concert halls [guidance dictates no live performances]
- Museums and galleries
- Hair salons and barbers
- Outdoor playgrounds
- Outdoor gyms
- Funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities
- Amusement arcades
- Outdoor skating rinks
- Other indoor leisure centres or facilities, including indoor games, recreation and entertainment venues
- Social Clubs
- Model villages
- Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction
Full list of businesses which must remain closed:
- Nightclubs
- Casinos
- Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks
- Indoor play areas including soft-play
- Spas
- Nail bars and beauty salons
- Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours
- Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities
- Swimming pools and water parks
- Exhibition or Conference Centres - where they are to be used for exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for that venue.