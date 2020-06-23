Pubs, cafes and restaurants to reopen on July 4 as 2m rule becomes ‘1m plus’ in England

The hospitality industry in England will reopen on July 4, the prime minister has announced, and the two metre rule will become “one metre plus”.

In a bid to assist the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes, the safe social distance will be “one metre plus” some form of infection mitigation - for example on public transport it will be one metre plus a face covering.

People should continue to follow the two metre rule where possible, and if they cannot, they must stay a minimum of one metre apart and mitigate the risk of infection.

In a further relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown, from that date people will be able to meet indoors - at home, at the pub or anywhere else permitted to be open - with one other household of any size at a time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons "our long national hibernation is beginning to come to and end and life is returning," but he warned "it will be all too easy for that frost to return".