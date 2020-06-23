Rebekah Vardy launches libel proceedings against Coleen Rooney over leaked Instagram stories

Rebekah Vardy has launched libel proceedings against fellow 'wag' Coleen Rooney over leaked social media stories.

Colleen, 34, who is married to former England captain Wayne Rooney, made news around the world when she claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public dispute had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

Rooney said last year that she had spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing information about her and her family based on information she had posted on her personal social media page.

The saga was dubbed #WagathaChristie.