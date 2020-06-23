Royal Mail will rock you with new stamps to celebrate Queen

A set of special stamps is being issued to celebrate rock group Queen, featuring images of some of their most popular album covers.

Band members said they were honoured by the tribute, which also includes a miniature set of stamps marking some of their live performances.

Album covers will be on eight stamps – Queen II, 1974; Sheer Heart Attack, 1974; A Night At The Opera, 1975; News Of The World, 1977; The Game, 1980; Greatest Hits, 1981; The Works, 1984; and Innuendo, 1991.

The miniature-sheet has images of Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium, 1986; Roger Taylor at Hyde Park, 1976; John Deacon at Hammersmith Odeon, 1975; and Brian May in Budapest, 1986.