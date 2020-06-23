Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during the exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia on June 21. Credit: AP

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of the Adria Tour events he helped organise in Serbia and Croatia this month. The world number one is the fourth player to test positive for Covid-19, having recently played in tournaments. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have all also tested positive. In a statement on his website, Djokovic said he and his wife Jelena, who also tested positive, are currently asymptomatic and will self-isolate.

Grigor Dimitrov, rear, plays basketball with Djokovic in Zadar just days before both tested positive for the virus. Credit: AP

The sportsman said: "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine." Djokovic travelled home from the tournament in Zadar, Croatia to his home in Serbia before being tested for coronavirus. In the statement he said: "The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region." The event, which took place in front of crowds with little evidence of social-distancing, was criticised by other tennis players. [Nick Kyrgios](https://www.itv.com/news/topic/nick-kyrgios/?page=2) called the decision to stage the event "boneheaded" while British number one Dan Evans described it as "a poor example to set". Reacting to the news of Djokovic’s positive test, outspoken Australian Kyrgios posted an apparent clip of a party held during the tournament and tweeted: "Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the statement, Djokovic added: "The tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from southeastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the Covid-19 situation. "It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

The event, which took place in front of crowds with little evidence of social-distancing, was criticised by other tennis players. Credit: AP