Urban growth should take place in harmony with nature, says Charles

The Prince of Wales is to pay tribute to the strength of the human spirit seen during the coronavirus crisis as he calls for a renewed focus on practical action to deal with environmental issues around the world. Heir to the throne Charles will say that it is clearer than ever, through a post-Covid lens, that urban growth should take place in harmony with nature. The prince’s video message will launch a series of global online lectures and debates in the week in which the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting was due to be held in Rwanda. On Wednesday, Charles will warn that urbanisation should heal rather than harm communities – and urge members of the Commonwealth to come together to tackle climate change.

Charles will say: “The existing triple threat of rapid urbanisation, climate change and natural resource depletion facing countries across the Commonwealth was already challenging enough. “But Covid-19 has dramatically introduced a further threat, placing even greater emphasis not only on the role human settlements play in relation to our health, as well as our environmental, social and economic wellbeing, but also on the vital importance of restoring and enhancing biodiversity.” Among the 10-week programme of online sessions will be one on Planning for Rapid Urbanisation in a Post-Covid-19 World, co-hosted by The Prince’s Foundation. Reflecting on the coronavirus crisis, the prince will stress in his message the urgent need for sustainable urbanisation and reflect on how almost all across the Commonwealth have been affected by the pandemic.

