'Freedom pass': Lockdown easing leads newspapers

Most of Tuesday’s front pages are concerned with the expected relaxing of lockdown measures.

The aftermath of the Reading terror attack and a scheduled announcement about the easing of pandemic rules feature on the front pages on Tuesday. Police and health workers took the Reading terror suspect home the day before his alleged attack as part of a ‘street triage’, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express says millions of Britons including the vulnerable will be given a “freedom pass” when Boris Johnson announces changes to lockdown measures today.

The Independent appears to strike a cautious tone as it says Mr Johnson’s expected announcement will be the “biggest and riskiest step so far to take England out of lockdown”.

The Daily Telegraph says Britain will experience a “return of cultural life” when museums, cinemas and art galleries reopen as part of the changes.

The Times and The Guardian also cover the cultural implications of lockdown easing, with the latter also providing a photographic tribute to the three men killed in the Reading attack.

Metro describes the expected changes as a “Big Call”, but notes the latest statistics on Covid-19 deaths and cases pave the way for lockdown easing.

Customers at pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be asked to provide identification to help with possible Covid-19 contact tracing, reports the i.

Conservative health minister Helen Whately is branded “callous” by a student nurse on the front of the Daily Mirror after the politician “dismissed the sacrifice” of student health workers fighting coronavirus.

Japan has set a six-week deadline for Britain to negotiate a trade deal, which the Financial Times says will see “hopes for deep liberalisation dashed”.

And the Daily Star reports US President Donald Trump signed an Elton John album for Kim Jong Un “in a bizarre bid to ease peace talks” with the North Korean leader.