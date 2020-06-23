What you can and can't do in England from July 4 as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased

The two-metre social distancing rule can now be relaxed. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has unveiled his next steps in easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England, to take effect from July 4. Here is what you can and can't do from that date as the Prime Minister unveils the next step in his roadmap to lifting lockdown measures:

Social distancing dropped to 'one metre plus' The two-metre social distancing rule can now be relaxed and replaced with a "one metre plus" rule. This involves keeping one metre apart, plus other mitigations such as wearing face coverings, sitting people side to side rather than face to face to reduce transmission, and increased use of hand sanitiser.

Can I see a friend or family member who I don't live with? Indoor gatherings of any two households will be allowed from July 4. People will be able to visit someone’s house for a dinner party, for example, or to stay over with grandparents, as long as social distancing is observed.

Can I get a pint now? From July 4 pubs in England will reopen but pub-goers will have to adhere to social distancing and other Covid secure measures that they have in place. Supermarket-style queues, "pub hosts" and Perspex screens at the bar will greet customers waiting to enjoy their first pub pint since lockdown began. Two of the most popular British pub chains, Wetherspoons and Greene King, have outlined how their outlets will look as they reopen their doors from July 4 in England, while others have not been able to make plans. A spokesman for one independent pub, the Gloucester Old Spot in Cheltenham, said they are “all guns blazing” for a reopening but need Government guidance for the sector beyond the new one-metre rule. From signing in to going to the toilet and the 'new normal’ for bartenders and servers, hundreds of pubs across the UK will have to change the way they operate.

A member of staff wearing PPE serves a customer in the garden of Greene King’s Fort Saint George pub in Cambridge. Credit: PA

Reopening businesses Many venues and businesses will be allowed to reopen, as long as they are "Covid-secure", for example by maintaining social distancing. These include hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses. Boris Johnson did however say shared facilities must be kept very clean. Restaurants, cafes, workplace canteens, bars, pubs and cinemas can reopen, as can places of worship, libraries, community centres and bingo halls. Theatres and concert halls can reopen but not for live performances.

Museums and galleries, hair salons and barbers can reopen. Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities can reopen. Amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, indoor leisure centres or facilities – including indoor games and recreation – can also open up. Social clubs, model villages and indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres, and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction, can reopen.

Salon manager Vicki Steventon prepares for the opening of Terry Steventon Hairdressing in Bournemouth. Credit: PA

Which venues must stay shut as lockdown eases? Nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks, and indoor play areas including softplay must remain closed as further restrictions in England are eased. Spas, nail bars and beauty salons must also stay closed for now, as must massage, tattoo and piercing parlours, as they are currently not Covid secure. Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sport venues, must stay closed. Swimming pools and water parks will stay closed. Exhibition or conference centres that are to be used for exhibitions or conferences must also stay closed.

Full list of businesses reopening:

Hotels, hostels bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses

Places of Worship

Libraries

Community Centres

Restaurants, Cafes and Workplace Canteens

Bars

Pubs

Cinemas

Bingo Halls

Theatres and concert halls [guidance dictates no live performances]

Museums and galleries

Hair salons and barbers

Outdoor playgrounds

Outdoor gyms

Funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities

Amusement arcades

Outdoor skating rinks

Other indoor leisure centres or facilities, including indoor games, recreation and entertainment venues

Social Clubs

Model villages

Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction

