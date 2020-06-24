93-year-old Newcastle United fan surprised with message from legend Alan Shearer after coronavirus battle

A 93-year-old woman who recently recovered from coronavirus has experienced the joy of her favourite football team winning and a little extra surprise too. Newcastle United fan Mary Waller was filmed celebrating her team's June 21 win back at home after being hospitalised with Covid-19. Her granddaughter, Kavina Burden, recorded the moment and posted it online to the joy of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News' North of England correspondent Damon Green spoke to Mary, from Rotherham, about how much the return of professional football helped her recovery. Her family told ITV News it was "wonderful for us to bond over football after everything that's happened". Now Mary's favourite player, Alan Shearer, has surprised the 93-year-old after a request from ITV News. In the video, Newcastle legend Shearer sent his best wishes and thanks to Mary.