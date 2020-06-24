Airports warn of 20,000 job losses as Swissport downsizes

Swissport’s staff do all of the things you probably don’t notice as you pass through an airport. From loading, offloading, refuelling and de-icing aircraft to handling check-in at the terminal. The company has been warning for months that jobs were at risk. On Wednesday morning, in a memo to staff, Swissport’s Chief Executive, Jason Holt, said up to 4,556 of Swissport’s 8,500 UK employees will be laid off.

Jason Holt, Chief Executive, Swissport UK, answering questions in front of the Commons' Transport select committee on the subject of Coronavirus: implications for transport. Credit: PA

"There is no escaping the fact that the industry is now smaller than it was, and will remain so for some time to come," Holt explained. "We must adapt by reducing the size of the workforce If we are going to survive as a company." The timing of this announcement is significant.

Swissport has furloughed 6,000 of its staff, but from August the government is asking employers to contribute to the cost of its Job Retention Scheme. By starting the redundancy process now, Swissport can minimise the national insurance and pension payments it makes for furloughed workers. Regional airports will be horrified by the scale of the cuts.