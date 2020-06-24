Body found in search for missing man in river

Police have located a body in their search for a missing man who is believed to have got into difficulty in a stretch of water connected to the River Thames in Berkshire.

At around 7pm on Tuesday, officers from Thames Valley Police were called to an area of water called Lulle Brook, between Odney Lane and Mill Lane, in Cookham, Maidenhead.

It followed reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.

The Royal Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, the South Central Ambulance Service and the Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue all also attended the scene.

A man aged in his thirties was brought to safety from the water and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A third man entered the water to assist but left unharmed.