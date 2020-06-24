Emergency services search River Thames for missing man

Emergency services have rushed to the River Thames in Berkshire amid reports a man is missing after going into the water.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was supporting Thames Valley Police (TVP), Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at an incident in Cookham on Tuesday evening.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were also at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said it had been reported a man had gone into the river and had not been seen emerging from it.