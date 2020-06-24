Health warnings issued as heatwave continues

Experts are warning about the health risks of heatwaves as temperatures continue to climb across the country this week.

The mercury is expected to hit the mid-30s in the south of England before Friday, leading forecasters and medics to tell people to take extra precautions to stay safe in the sun.

Warnings have been issued about UV levels, which are going to be “exceptionally high” over the next couple of days.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told PA that UV levels will be “reaching eight across many places and will be reaching nine across parts of Devon and Cornwall tomorrow.

“That’s about as high as it gets really in the UK.

“The sun is as strong as it gets at the moment because we’re so close to the solstice.

“We’ve got peak sun strength, clear skies, plenty of sunshine – it’s the perfect ingredients for high UV.”

Mr Burkill advised anyone outside for prolonged periods of time on Wednesday and Thursday should take measures to protect themselves.