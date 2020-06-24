Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Massive parade marks Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany

Russian military might was on show during the Victory Day parade. Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of coronavirus.

The parade is usually held on May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday.

The timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event, the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the victory over the Nazis.

It also came ahead of a vote to change the constitution set for July 1 that could see Mr Putin stay in power for another 16 years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Russian army Mi-8 military helicopters fly over Red Square Credit: Alexey Maishev/AP
Russian sailors march towards Red Square Credit: Mikhail Voskresenskiy/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech Credit: Sergey Pyatakov/AP
Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams fly their Sukhoi Su-30SM and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets over Red Square Credit: Iliya Pitalev/AP
Russian soldiers dressed in Soviet Red Army Second World War uniforms Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP
Soviet T-34 tanks roll towards Red Square during the Victory Day military parade Credit: Vladimir Pesnya/AP

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Russian soldiers on parade Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
T-34 tanks from the Soviet era Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Russian warplanes fly over Red Square Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Soldiers from China’s People’s Liberation Army march Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, front, salutes to his soldiers Credit: Alexander Wilf/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and, defense minister Sergei Shoigu, left, leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP