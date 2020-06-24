- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: Massive parade marks Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of coronavirus.
The parade is usually held on May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday.
The timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event, the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the victory over the Nazis.
It also came ahead of a vote to change the constitution set for July 1 that could see Mr Putin stay in power for another 16 years.