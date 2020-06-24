- ITV Report
-
Jenrick defended over 'cash for favours' row ahead of Labour bid to publicly release documents
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has again received endorsement from a senior Cabinet minister over his controversial decision to award a development project to Tory donor Richard Desmond.
Mr Jenrick says he acted “within the rules” when he approved Mr Desmond's application to build 1,500 houses, worth £1 billion, in east London, but opposition MPs suspect wrongdoing and today will try to force ministers into releasing documents relating to the decision - something he has so far refused to do.
Critics say Mr Jenrick broke the ministerial code in a "cash for favours" row when, after sitting next to media mogul Mr Desmond at a Tory fundraising event and being shown about “three or four minutes” of promotional video about the project, he overruled a planning inspector to approve it.
Two weeks after the Cabinet minister stepped in to approve the housing scheme, Electoral Commission records show that Mr Desmond personally gave £12,000 to the Conservatives.
Labour is using an Opposition Day debate to demand all correspondence relating to the Westferry Printworks redevelopment scheme be released.
The Tories have the numbers in the Commons to easily win the vote but Mr Jenrick's housing troubles don't seem to be going away fast.
Despite Business Secretary Alok Sharma defending his Cabinet colleague in a BBC radio interview this morning, another story by the Times will be worrying for embattled Mr Jenrick.
Mr Sharma, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said: “I think the key thing is how you act and that you act in all propriety.
“And that is precisely what the housing secretary has done.
“He has answered questions on this and I really do think that should be the end of the matter.”
But the Times has uncovered more controversy relating to the 38-year-old minister; the newspaper reports he had an extension to his £2.6 million house approved by Conservative councillors despite officials objecting three times.
On Monday Boris Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had "full confidence" in the housing secretary amid the row involving former Daily Express owner Mr Desmond.
On Sunday the Times revealed how Mr Desmond admitted showing Mr Jenrick a promotional video about his project at a Tory fundraising event.
According to Mr Desmond, after watching the video, Mr Jenrick told him: "Sorry Richard. I can’t discuss it".
The Cabinet minister then granted permission for the 1,500-flat development, the day before a new council community levy would have cost Mr Desmond’s company an extra £40 million.
The decision was later reversed after legal action by Tower Hamlets Council and Mr Jenrick admitted what he did was “unlawful by reason of apparent bias”.