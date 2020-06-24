Jenrick defended over 'cash for favours' row ahead of Labour bid to publicly release documents

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has again received endorsement from a senior Cabinet minister over his controversial decision to award a development project to Tory donor Richard Desmond.

Mr Jenrick says he acted “within the rules” when he approved Mr Desmond's application to build 1,500 houses, worth £1 billion, in east London, but opposition MPs suspect wrongdoing and today will try to force ministers into releasing documents relating to the decision - something he has so far refused to do.

Critics say Mr Jenrick broke the ministerial code in a "cash for favours" row when, after sitting next to media mogul Mr Desmond at a Tory fundraising event and being shown about “three or four minutes” of promotional video about the project, he overruled a planning inspector to approve it.

Two weeks after the Cabinet minister stepped in to approve the housing scheme, Electoral Commission records show that Mr Desmond personally gave £12,000 to the Conservatives.

Labour is using an Opposition Day debate to demand all correspondence relating to the Westferry Printworks redevelopment scheme be released.

The Tories have the numbers in the Commons to easily win the vote but Mr Jenrick's housing troubles don't seem to be going away fast.

Despite Business Secretary Alok Sharma defending his Cabinet colleague in a BBC radio interview this morning, another story by the Times will be worrying for embattled Mr Jenrick.