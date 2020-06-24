Segway production grinds to a halt after 19 years

Segway President and Chief Executive Officer James Norrod answers reporters' questions at a press briefing to promote new Segway PT in 2006. Credit: AP

Production of the revolutionary transport vehicle Segway has reached the end of the road after 19 years, its owners have announced. The self-balanching personal transporter, the Segway PT, was the invention which was designed to revolutionise public transport in the 21st century. But with top speeds of 10mph and a $6,000 price tag in what is now a highly-saturated market, sales which never took off in the way some had expected have slowed to a near standstill.

China-based Ninebot, which bought the Segway in 2015, will stop production after the device only accounted for 1.5 per cent of Ninebot's revenue, according to Tony Ho, vice president of global business development at Segway. A total of 21 employees will be laid off, with 12 staying on temporarily to handle issues around waranty and other matters. The Segway PT can cost up to $10,000, and with the production of cheaper electronic scooters, bikes and other devices, Segway has struggled to compete. Its price tag meant that police departments and tour groups were among the main buyers.

In this May 1, 2020 file photo, a security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP

Ho said: "It was a great invention 20 years ago. Now it seems a bit outdated." The Segway PR was created by Dean Kamen and released for sale in December 2001, costing around $5,000 at the time, the cost of a low-end motorcycle. It was pitched as a way of getting rid of high-polluting vehicles in inner-cities and streamlining traffic for urban commuters. The company had planned to sell as many as 100,000 units in its first 13 months but only ever sold around 140,0000 vehicles in total.

Segway featured in the hit comedy US film Paul Blart: Mall Cop but its crossover into the mainstream never materalised in sales. Credit: AP