Seventh person arrested after theft of £4.8 million golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

Police have arrested a seventh person in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace last year.

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Kent was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Oxfordshire on September 14 where the golden toilet, named America, had been installed as an artwork.