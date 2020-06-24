Three white men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Three white men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot while jogging in a suburban neighbourhood near Georgia’s coast.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced on Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr on charges including malice and felony murder in Mr Arbery’s death.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Mr Holmes said at a news conference.

Mr Arbery’s death has often been invoked during protests against racial injustice that have broken out across the nation since George Floyd’s death last month.

His death also fueled a renewed push for a state hate crimes law in Georgia, which state lawmakers passed on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the McMichaels have cautioned against a rush to judgment and have said the full story will come out in court.

A lawyer for Bryan has maintained that his client was merely a witness.

Mr Arbery was killed on February 23 when Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood.

Greg McMichael told police he suspected Mr Arbery was a burglar and that he attacked his son before being shot.

Mr Arbery’s family has said he was out for a jog.