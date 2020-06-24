‘Vast majority’ of Irish adults willing to download Covid-19 contact tracing app

The vast majority of Irish adults are willing to download a contact tracing app to their smartphone to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study. Researchers from Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, University of Limerick, and National University of Ireland Galway found that 82% of adults are willing to download such an app. However, people also expressed several privacy concerns, including that the Government, tech firms or hackers might use the information gathered for other purposes after the pandemic.

In the survey, A National Survey Of Attitudes To Covid-19 Digital Contact Tracing In The Republic Of Ireland, 98% of the more than 8,000 respondents said they understood the concept of contact tracing and 96% stated that informing the HSE about close contacts is important if someone develops symptoms. Dr Jim Buckley, of Lero, said the response was “very heartening” considering that researchers from the University of Oxford estimated that, if 56% of people were to download an ideal contact tracing app in the UK, that would be enough to control the disease by itself. He said the primary driver for people’s willingness to download a public health-backed contact tracing app during the current crisis is a desire to help others and “for the greater good”. However, he noted: “Studies in other jurisdictions have suggested that the actual adoption rate typically lags behind the take-up rate suggested by surveys performed in advance of contact-tracing apps’ launches.” Dr Buckley said there is no room for complacency, and eliminating the disease “requires a high degree of participation from the public and evidence-based app development”. The research also showed that 51% of respondents indicated they “definitely will install” the app if it becomes available, and 31% indicated they “probably will install” it. Ten percent said they “may or may not install” the app.

