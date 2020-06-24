What can you expect when pubs, bars and restaurants reopen?

The Government has published its latest detailed guidance to allow pubs, bars and restaurants in England to reopen from July 4.

What can you expect to see inside the pub?

Face coverings for staff - but not clinical face masks and other PPE which are needed in hospitals.

Working from home - unlikely to be an option for most hospitality workers, but it should be encouraged where possible.

Guestbook - venues should keep a record of all their customers for 21 days in order to help the NHS trace any outbreaks.