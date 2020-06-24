Whitby identified as most in-demand seaside location to live

Whitby has been identified as Britain’s most in-demand seaside location by a property website. The North Yorkshire seaside location is famed for its fishing history, its Whitby jet which is used in jewellery, the dramatic ruins of Whitby Abbey which stand silhouetted over the town and its associations with Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It claimed the top spot in the list compiled by Rightmove, which carried out analysis from mid-May to mid-June. Rightmove compared the volumes of people inquiring about homes for sale with the number of available properties and the general size of seaside locations to work out which places were most in demand. The average price tag on a home in Whitby is just over £210,000, with estate agents reporting increased demand for holiday homes over the past month and more families looking for a new lifestyle, Rightmove said.

The sun sets over Whitby Abbey as its ruins stand silhouetted against the sky Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Another northern seaside town, Whitley Bay, came second, with an average asking price of just over £260,000. Three areas of Cornwall also made the top 10 – Padstow, Newquay and Bude. Salcombe and Ilfracombe in Devon also made the list, as did Ayr and Troon in Scotland.

Paddle boarders in Whitley Bay on the North East coast. Whitley Bay appeared in second place on Rightmove’s list of the most in-demand seaside towns Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside said: “Having the chance to look out your window to a sea view is something many home hunters tell us is a dream of theirs. “This means that the properties that do offer this are able to charge a premium compared to those inland.” He added: “Lockdown has changed what a number of home-hunters are now looking for from their next home, and while some are looking for more space or a bigger garden, others are now contemplating a move to the seaside.”

People walk on the Tolcarne beach in Newquay on the north coast of Cornwall. Newquay was also in Rightmove’s top-10 Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Commenting on Rightmove’s findings, Nick Henderson, director of Hendersons estate agents in Whitby said: “One of the great things about Whitby is that there’s usually something going on all year round, it’s not just when the sun is shining. “Since we reopened a few weeks ago we’ve been selling bigger homes a lot more quickly than before, as families are changing the way they live and are swapping a 10-minute commute into the office for a 10-minute walk to the beach instead. “Holiday homes have always been popular, often apartments or cottages that have been refurbished to an incredibly high spec, but again there’s been a surge in recent weeks for these as people choose to make an investment now so they have somewhere for a staycation over the next few years instead of going abroad.”

The Cornish fishing village of Padstow Credit: Martine Keene/PA