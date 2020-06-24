Prince William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team

The Duke of Cambridge wore a protective mask, googles and coat as he visited the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility. Credit: PA

Prince William has described the work being done in the UK to find a coronavirus vaccine as “incredibly exciting” and “fascinating”, before meeting “guinea pig” volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial. The Duke of Cambridge, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday. Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers. As well as meeting Professor Sarah Gilbert who is leading the trial and Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the vaccine group, he also spoke to members of the public who have volunteered to take part. More than 4,000 participants are already enrolled in the UK, with enrolment of a further 10,000 people planned as researchers test the vaccine – known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

William meets a patient taking part in the trial. Credit: PA

Trials are also taking place in South Africa and Brazil and it is hoped an effective vaccine could be ready later this year. Speaking to volunteers William enquired of one woman what had motivated her to take part, asking: “Were you just a willing guinea pig?” As Prof Pollard paid tribute to the “crucially important” volunteers, William remarked: “You’re in good hands, I’m sure.” The Oxford study was described as “probably” the “most advanced” in the world, this week by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Researchers are testing the vaccine on humans. Credit: PA

The Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group began development on a vaccine in January and earlier this month pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca signed a deal with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) to help manufacture 300 million globally accessible doses. During the visit, while discussing the hopes for the vaccine to succeed, William said if it was announced the Oxford team had “cracked it” people would “breathe a huge sigh of relief”. “People want there to be some sort of finality to it,” he said. After William asked how the team might feel if things do not work out, Prof Gilbert said she was hopeful they would “see something”. “The only question is how good it is and how long it will last,” she added. The royal told the scientists he had recently spoken to an expert who said there were 1.5 million potential viruses “that could hop from animals into humans”. He added: “Hopefully this will be a wake-up call to people.”

The Duke of Cambridge said his family is 'proud' of the work being done. Credit: PA