Coronavirus causes mild disease in children and fatalities are very rare – study

Children with Covid-19 generally experience a mild disease and fatalities are very rare, a Europe-wide study suggests.

The research, which included 582 children aged from three days up to 18 years old, found that although the majority (62%) were admitted to hospital, fewer than one in 10 patients (8%) required treatment in intensive care.

The researchers note that their study only involved patients who had sought medical help and been tested for coronavirus, therefore milder cases would not have been included.

Dr Marc Tebruegge, lead author from the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said: “We were reassured to observe that the case fatality rate in our cohort was very low, and it is likely to be substantially lower still, given that many children with mild disease would not have been brought to medical attention and therefore not included in this study.

“Overall, the vast majority of children and young people experience only mild disease.

“Nevertheless, a notable number of children do develop severe disease and require intensive care support, and this should be accounted for when planning and prioritising healthcare resources as the pandemic progresses.”

The scientists advise against extrapolating the numbers observed in their study, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, to the wider population.

But they suggest that their findings should be taken into consideration when planning for demand on intensive care services as the pandemic progresses.