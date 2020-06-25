Disney delays reopening of California theme parks

Disney has postponed the reopening of two theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state government in California.

It had hoped to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

But California said it would not issue guidelines until after July 4, the company said.

The company said: “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”