Donald Trump unable to differentiate between his private affairs and the nation’s interests, says ex-adviser John Bolton

President Trump has recently called his former National Security Adviser a lot of names.

A traitor. A wacko. A sick puppy.

You get the picture. Donald Trump doesn’t like John Bolton.

In particular he doesn’t like In The Room Where It Happened, the memoir of the 17 months of Bolton’s time in the inner sanctum of America’s foreign policy decision-making machine.

In my interview with John Bolton, the longtime hawk is withering about the President’s intellectual calibre and moral character.

He tells me that Trump doesn’t even understand the oath of office he took at his inauguration.