Girls as young as six sexting during pandemic, cyber safety research suggests

Girls as young as six are sending sexually explicit texts during the coronavirus pandemic, new research suggests, as parents were offered a million free downloads of a cyber safety app available on the Government’s website.

So-called ‘sexts’ typed out by children in the UK have risen 183% during lockdown compared to before measures were imposed, with a 55% rise in sexts drafted during normal school hours, SafeToNet said.

The UK start-up has analysed and filtered around 70 million potentially harmful messages sent by children using their safeguarding app and found girls are sending the majority of concerning messages.

Eleven-year-old girls and 13-year-old boys attempted to send the highest proportion of sexts and messages identified as cyber-bullying, but the app stopped messages being sent from girls as young as six and boys aged nine.

Detected cyber-bullying messages fell steeply in the UK as lockdown was imposed, but as some schools have started admitting pupils again rates on Sunday evenings have started to rise, suggesting fear of the week ahead.

The number of aggressive messages detected and stopped has risen 47% since lockdown measures started to be lifted, the data shows.

Founder Richard Pursey believes it is the only app of its kind to track threats to children in real time and said safeguarding software like theirs should be on every child’s phone.

Developed in consultation with more than 2,000 children, it uses artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics to balance the child’s right to privacy with the “primal need of a parent to keep their child safe”.

The company, via the SafeToNet Foundation, is offering UK parents a million free licences which can be downloaded via a link on the Government’s online safety advice page from Thursday.