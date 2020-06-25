Liverpool clinch Premier League title after Manchester City lose to Chelsea

Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Liverpool have secured their first league title in 30 years after Manchester City lost at Chelsea meaning Jurgen Klopp's side cannot be caught at the top. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic capitalised on a Benjamin Mendy defensive error to open the scoring in the first half, before Kevin De Bruyne equalised for City. Fernandinho was then dismissed for a handball on the line, allowing Willian to score from the spot to gift Liverpool the title.

The triumph has been inevitable for months but the wait was extended by the enforced break caused by coronavirus, so it will be a relief that it has finally been confirmed after a three-decade wait. Topping the table means Liverpool have become the seventh side to win the Premier League title. It is also the first time Liverpool have won the Premier League, since it was formed in 1992.

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is incredible," Klopp told Sky Sports. “But tonight I can only say (to the supporters), it’s for you, it’s for you out there. It’s incredible, I hope you stay at home or go in front of your house if you want but do no more and celebrate it. “It’s all here. We are all together in this moment and it’s a joy to do it for you, I can tell you.” Klopp's side did their bit on Wednesday night by demolishing Crystal Palace 4-0.

The Reds have only suffered one loss - when they were defeated by Watford at Vicarage Road - and drawn just twice in a true show of dominance. They can break City’s Premier League record of 100 points for a campaign if they go on to win five of their remaining seven matches. The Reds’ title success is the 19th in the club’s history, moving them one behind Manchester United’s English record. There are still seven games to play for Liverpool, with their next league fixture coming a week on Thursday away to Manchester City, where they will expect a guard of honour. Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry paid tribute to the team’s “magnificent achievement”. “This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club,” the American, head of Fenway Sports Group, tweeted. “It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. “This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship – the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. “LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever. “It is said, ‘We are Liverpool’. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward – a historic club making history once again.”

Kenny Dalglish, who won three league titles as Liverpool manager including their most recent one in 1990, told BT Sport: “I think back then if you’d have said it would take 30 years you’d have been arrested and sectioned, but sometimes things happen. “The last two years since (manager) Jurgen (Klopp) came in, it has been very, very positive all the way. He’s been fantastic and he epitomises everything that Liverpool stands for. He respects everyone at the club. “It’s not just a one-off as last year they came within a point of it and won the European Cup and a World Club Cup too, so onwards and upwards and I think there will be plenty more days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is there. “It takes a fantastic dressing room to win things. You don’t win anything with division, it takes solidarity, and Liverpool from top to bottom have been together.”

Liverpool's latest success comes a year after they lifted the Champions League when they defeated Tottenham in Madrid. Fans are currently not allowed to attend games due to coronavirus, while there is little chance of an open top bus parade taking place anytime soon, not that Liverpool supporters will be too bothered. A growing number of Liverpool fans attended Anfield to mark the success on Thursday night. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has enjoyed a fantastic season, tweeted a simple messaged of: "Champions".

Liverpool fans across the world watched at home as the title was clinched. Actor Stephen Graham was one of those, who watched the game with his family and enjoyed the celebrations at the final whistle.

