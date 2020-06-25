New cancer therapy could benefit hundreds who have no other treatments

A new therapy that works across a range of cancers has been approved for use on the NHS via the Cancer Drugs Fund.

Rozlytrek (also known as entrectinib) targets solid tumours that have a certain genetic mutation (called a NTRK gene fusion), regardless of where the cancer originated in the body.

This means the drug is suitable for a range of cancers, including those that have spread around the body, and is particularly beneficial for patients with certain rare cancers who have limited treatment options.

A clinical trial of Rozlytrek found it shrank tumours in more than half of people who had NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic tumours (that have spread).

The drug produced a response across 14 different tumour types.

Karen Lightning-Jones, head of personalised healthcare and strategic partnerships at Roche, which makes the drug, said: “People across England will be among the first in Europe to benefit from a new generation of medicine that targets tumours based on their genetic make-up, rather than where they are in the body.

“Our commitment is to ensure that people in the UK live longer and healthier lives, and today’s news shows how we are advancing science to achieve this.”

Rozlytrek is suitable for adults and children aged 12 and over.

Publishing its draft decision, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) described Rozlytrek as a “revolutionary treatment for a range of cancers”.