NHS Test and Trace fails to reach thousands of people infected with coronavirus

The UK's testing and tracing system has failed to reach thousands of people infected with coronavirus since it began, the latest figures have revealed.

While a majority of those who test positive are reached (more than 70%), NHS tracers have failed to get hold of a huge 24% of people since May 28.

It means at least 5,062 people with Covid-19 did not provide their close contacts to the NHS between May 28 and June 17.

At PMQs Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a "big gap" in the system means officials "can’t prevent infection spreading".

With thousands slipping through the cracks, critics would say the figures contradict Boris Johnson's claim in response to Sir Keir, that the UK has an "effective cluster-busting operation" designed to keep outbreaks under control.

But the prime minister was right to claim NHS Test and Trace is reaching the "vast majority of those who test positive and their own contacts".

Since the service was set up 113,925 people were identified as recent close contacts and reached through the contract tracing system.

This was 89% out of a total of 128,566 identified contacts.