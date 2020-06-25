‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to speed up climate action with green recovery

The Government must seize the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to deliver a pandemic recovery that speeds up the fight against climate change, its advisers have urged.

In its annual report to Parliament, the Committee on Climate Change has warned the UK is not making the progress it needs to drive down emissions and prepare for the impacts of rising temperatures.

But recovering from the economic shock of coronavirus and at the same time accelerating moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 is “absolutely necessary and entirely possible”, the advisers said.

The report calls for rapid “green stimulus” measures including upgrades to homes so they are more energy efficient, schemes to make it easier for people to cycle and walk, tree planting and restoring peatland.

These kind of green policies can create lots of jobs across the country in the short run, keep money and employment within the UK and have other benefits, such as for health and nature, as well as cutting emissions, it said.

And investment in clean technology such as heat pumps, which are a clean alternative to boilers, can help drive down costs in the longer run, the report said.

The committee also called for the target to phase out sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to be brought forward to 2032.

And to help protect the UK from climate impacts, the £5.2 billion earmarked for flood defences over five years should be brought forward for schemes that are ready to go.

The committee’s chairman, Lord Deben, said: “The UK is facing its biggest economic shock for a generation. Meanwhile, the global crisis of climate change is accelerating.