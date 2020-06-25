One in five young drivers forced off road as pandemic hits finances – poll

A fifth of young drivers have stopped using their car as the coronavirus pandemic has hit their finances, a new survey suggests.

Some 19% of motorists aged 17-24 say they have been forced off the road because of the impact of the virus, the poll commissioned by price comparison website comparethemarket.com found.

The survey of 2,091 UK adults also found 37% of young people expect to be made redundant or take a pay cut due to the crisis, with a third (33%) needing to ask for financial assistance from family or friends to help with the cost of running a car.

The Government is urging people to avoid public transport if possible and has listed driving as an alternative mode of travel.

Figures published by comparethemarket.com show drivers aged 17-24 pay an average of £2,370 to run a car in the first year, of which more than half is the cost of insurance.