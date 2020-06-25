Plan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws ire

US President Donald Trump’s plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing criticism from Native Americans.

Indigenous activists view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to native people.

Several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests for Mr Trump’s July 3 visit, part of his “comeback” campaign for a nation reeling from sickness, unemployment and, recently, social unrest.

The event is expected to include fighter jets thundering over the 79-year-old stone monument in South Dakota’s Black Hills and the first fireworks display at the site since 2009.