PM has 'full confidence' in Jenrick over 'cash for favours' row as Starmer calls for investigation

Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson disagree over how the Robert Jenrick controversy should be handled. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is again backing Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick over a "cash for favours" row, saying he has "full confidence" in the minister amid calls from Labour for an "inquiry into his behaviour". Mr Jenrick is under increasing pressure after documents revealed the extent of contact between himself and multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond before the Cabinet minister signed off on the 1,500-home Westferry Printworks scheme in east London. It revealed he was “insistent” the controversial development scheme was pushed through before a new tax levy came into force which would cost the developer millions of pounds.

The cache of letters and texts released on Wednesday evening showed "chummy" correspondence between Mr Jenrick and former Daily Express owner Mr Desmond, in which the property developer urged the minister to approve a development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”. Mr Jenrick overruled planning inspectors to sign off the development application but later had to quash his own approval, conceding that the decision was “unlawful” due to “apparent bias”. Despite the ongoing controversy, the prime minister's spokesman said Mr Johnson "considers the matter closed". Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer emphatically disagreed: "The prime minister needs to stop saying the matter's closed. It obviously is not closed."

He said: "Robert Jenrick needs to come clean, full disclosure of all the documents, all the relevant bits of paper, answer all the questions. "I think there needs to be a Cabinet Office inquiry into his behaviour - this has turned into a judgement call on the prime minister." Number 10 believes Mr Jenrick has already "published the relevant documentation" and it currently does not look like Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill will be probing the matter. In a letter to Labour Sir Mark said Mr Jenrick had “set out a full and factual account” of his actions, adding: “In light of this account, the Prime Minister considers that the matter is closed.” Downing Street has since distanced itself from the row, saying “no one in Number 10 has discussed this appeal with Mr Desmond or the applicants". The spokesman was unable to say whether anyone in No 10 had discussed the development more generally with Mr Jenrick. After Downing Street restated its backing for Mr Jenrick, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Here we go again the untouchables – the old boys network covering for each other. Disgusting! This isn’t a government it’s a farce. Not a spot of integrity amongst them.” Critics say Mr Jenrick broke the ministerial code in a "cash for favours" row when, after sitting next to media mogul Mr Desmond at a Tory fundraising event and being shown about “three or four minutes” of promotional video about the project, he overruled a planning inspector to approve it.

Robert Jenrick (R) approved an application by Tory donor Richard Desmond (L) to build the Westferry Printworks development scheme in east London. Credit: PA