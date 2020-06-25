Royal Mail cuts 2,000 jobs amid the coronavirus crisis

Around 2,000 jobs are being cut at Royal Mail as the group announced a management overhaul to help slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next two years.

The cull will affect some of its 9,700 managers, with senior executive and non-operational roles hardest hit.

Royal Mail is one of a raft of companies in the UK to announce hefty job losses due to the pandemic, including British Gas owner Centrica and airlines easyJet and British Airways.