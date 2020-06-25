Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’

A simple saltwater solution could help reduce early symptoms and the progression of coronavirus, new research has suggested.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh believe sea salt could boost the antiviral defence of cells that kicks in when you are affected by a cold.

The new study builds on a trial published in 2019, which found participants who gargled and cleared their nose with a saltwater solution had fewer coughs and less congestion.

The researchers will now investigate whether the same solution can benefit those with Covid-19 symptoms and are recruiting adults in Scotland to take part in trials.