Study of Covid-19 complications warns of mental issues in younger patients

Neurologists have expressed concerns that younger coronavirus patients have developed altered mental states as they recover from Covid-19, new research has found.

While stroke was the most common neurological complication of Covid-19 sufferers, other complications thought to be caused by the virus include delirium, psychosis and catatonia.

Research carried out by experts from the universities of Newcastle, Liverpool, Southampton and UCL, indicated medics should watch out for signs of altered mental state in Covid-19 patients, and conversely, look for coronavirus in patients with acute neurological and psychiatric conditions.

The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, was carried out by the CoroNerve Studies Group and used a rapid notification case identification system.

During three weeks of the exponential pandemic phase, the researchers studied the clinical data of 125 people from across the UK who had new diagnoses of both Covid-19 and a neurological or psychiatric condition.

Of those, 57 (44%) suffered ischemic strokes and 39 (31%) experienced an altered mental state reflecting both neurological and psychiatric diagnoses.