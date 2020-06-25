Thousands of fans celebrate in the streets as Liverpool win Premier League

Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield. Credit: PA

Thousands of Liverpool fans have taken to the streets outside their stadium to celebrate after the club won the Premier League title. About 100 fans had gathered outside the Main Stand at Anfield for when the final whistle blew on Thursday’s Chelsea v Manchester City match, securing Liverpool the title with seven games to spare.

A fan enjoys the celebrations. Credit: PA

Fireworks went off and fans waved flags and sang: “We‘ve gone and won the league.” Within an hour of the result, thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium, lighting red flares and singing football songs.

Liverpool fans celebrate on top of the gates outside Anfield. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

People, with children and dogs, continued to make their way across Stanley Park to get to the stadium. Many fans were seen hugging and one man stood with his arm around a cardboard cut out of manager Jurgen Klopp. Others carried flags and scarves while some fans brought crates of beer. Geoff Garner, 72, from Walton, said he had been a Liverpool fan since 1961.

Flares were set off. Credit: PA

He told the PA news agency: “I thought we would have won it about five times before now!” Many fans wore face masks for the gathering and shortly before 11pm, Merseyside Police announced road closures would be put in place. Cars have gathered outside of Anfield and beeping horns can be heard as well as the sound of fireworks. Liverpool City Council told fans to “have a great party” but maintain social distancing as they celebrated.

A fan with a Jordan Henderson cut out. Credit: PA

The Premier League restarted earlier this month after pausing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with games now played behind closed doors. Supporter Anthony Nesbitt, six, was outside Anfield with his father Anthony, mother Marilyn and six-month-old brother Georgie, as well as a cardboard cutout of Sadio Mane. The family, who live nearby, had been in Stanley Park as the match was played. Ms Nesbitt said: “This is amazing, especially for them. We’ve been waiting 30 years for it.”

Liverpool fans wearing Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp face masks celebrate outside Anfield. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA