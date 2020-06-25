UK basks in soaring temperatures ahead of thunderstorms and torrential rain

Beachgoers have flocked to the coast to make the most of Thursday's sunshine. Credit: PA

Thursday could see the UK’s hottest day of the year - overtaking the record set on Wednesday - as the country basks in scorching temperatures set to rise further. Parts of the country had already reached highs of 30°C before midday on Thursday. Beaches and beauty spots across the country have been packed out - with people enjoying the sunny weather ahead of thunderstorms forecast. The Met Office has predicted temperatures in west London could reach 33°C on Thursday, while parts of Wales could see the mercury rise to 34°C. Should that happen, it would be the hottest June day on record in Wales, surpassing the previous peak of 33.7°C set in 2000.

Early risers catch the sun rise in Blyth, Northumberland on Thursday morning. Credit: PA

But there have been warnings not to be tempted to cool off in open water, following the deaths of two people in recent days in Berkshire and Scotland. A 10-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander in the Highlands on Wednesday evening, Police Scotland said.

While Thames Valley Police said on Wednesday evening they had found a body following a search for a missing man at Lulle Brooke in Cookham, Berkshire. The man, who was in his 30s, was understood to have got into difficulty in the water on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office's amber level three heat alert remains in place for Yorkshire and the east and south of England as well as the West and East Midlands. Health authorities have encouraged those most vulnerable - many of whom have been shielding during lockdown - to protect themselves amid the "exceptionally hot weather forecast". While people have been advised to keep cool and stay hydrated where possible. Friends, family and neighbours have been urged to keep checking on the vulnerable, who might still be spending more time at home due to coronavirus, by keeping in touch on the phone. Shoppers have also been advised to be aware they could be forced to spend extra time in the sun as a result of social distancing measures, and warned to protect themselves by bringing water and wearing high factor sunscreen.

The UK recorded its hottest day of 2020 on Wednesday 24 June. Credit: PA graphics