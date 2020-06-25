Virgin Media 'urgently working' to resolve London broadband outage

The provider has not yet confirmed the cause of the problem. Credit: PA

Virgin Media has said it is "urgently working" to resolve an issue affecting broadband customers in parts of London. Many of the broadband provider’s customers took to social media on Thursday morning reporting they were unable to get online.

The company said the issue is not a national problem and is only affecting parts of London, but it has not yet confirmed the cause of the outage. A spokesman said: "We’re aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband." "We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected."

